Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem Solving
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem SolvingProblem 75
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 1, Problem 75

For each number, underline the zeroes that are significant and draw an x through the zeroes that are not. a. 1,050,501 km b. 0.0020 m c. 0.000000000000002 s d. 0.001090 cm

Verified Solution
Video duration:
47s
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Alright, so in this practice problem we're giving this number right here and we want to know how many significant figures does it have? All right, so here this number has a decimal point. So we are going to start counting for the significant numbers from left to the right. Okay. And we're going to start counting with the first non zero number, which is eight. Right? So from eight on all of these right here are going to be significant. Now, whenever we have a number with in scientific notation, the times 10, obviously it does not count as the number of significant figures. So here we have 123456, right trailing zeros are significant. So we do have six uh significant figures in this number. Right, folks, thank you so much for watching.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Read each measurement to the correct number of significant figures. Laboratory glassware should always be read from the bottom of the meniscus. Digital balances normally display mass to the correct number of significant figures for that particular balance.

893
views
1
comments
Textbook Question

Read each measurement to the correct number of significant figures. Laboratory glassware should always be read from the bottom of the meniscus. Digital balances normally display mass to the correct number of significant figures for that particular balance.

622
views
Textbook Question

Read each measurement to the correct number of significant figures. Laboratory glassware should always be read from the bottom of the meniscus. Digital balances normally display mass to the correct number of significant figures for that particular balance.

663
views
1
comments
Textbook Question

How many significant figures are in each number? d. 1.563300 * 1011 m

756
views
Textbook Question

How many significant figures are in each number? c. 108,700 km

604
views
1
comments
Open Question

Which numbers are exact (and therefore have an unlimited number of significant figures)? a. p = 3.14 b. 12 in = 1 ft c. EPA gas mileage rating of 26 miles per gallon d. 1 gross = 144