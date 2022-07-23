Use scientific notation to express each quantity with only base units (no prefix multipliers). a. 35 mL b. 225 Mm c. 133 Tg d. 1.5 cg
Identify the prefix 'M' in 'Mm', which stands for mega, equivalent to $10^6$.
Convert 225 megameters (Mm) to meters (m) by multiplying 225 by $10^6$.
Express the result in scientific notation by writing it as a product of a number between 1 and 10 and a power of 10.
Ensure that the final expression is in base units, which in this case is meters (m).
Verify that the scientific notation correctly represents the original quantity in base units.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Scientific Notation
Scientific notation is a method of expressing numbers as a product of a coefficient and a power of ten. It simplifies the representation of very large or very small numbers, making calculations easier. For example, the number 225 can be expressed as 2.25 x 10^2 in scientific notation.
Base units are the fundamental units of measurement in the International System of Units (SI). They include units such as meters (m) for length, kilograms (kg) for mass, and seconds (s) for time. Understanding base units is essential for converting quantities and ensuring consistency in scientific calculations.
Metric prefixes are symbols that denote specific powers of ten, allowing for the expression of quantities in a more manageable form. For instance, 'M' stands for mega, which is 10^6. When converting quantities to base units, it is important to recognize and appropriately convert these prefixes to their corresponding base unit values.