Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem Solving
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem SolvingProblem 56b
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 1, Problem 56b

Use prefix multipliers to express each measurement without exponents. b. 55.2 * 10 - 10 s

Verified Solution
Video duration:
46s
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hi everyone today, we have a question asking us to express the falling without exponents 55 times 10 to the negative 15 seconds. What we need to do here is remember what unit has an exponents of negative 15, So 10 to the negative 15 seconds equals one timeto second, Which means that 55 times 10 to the negative seconds Equals pinto seconds. And that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use the prefix multipliers to express each measurement without exponents. b. 22 * 10 - 15 s

1028
views
Textbook Question

Use the prefix multipliers to express each measurement without exponents. d. 3.5 * 106 L

592
views
Textbook Question

Use prefix multipliers to express each measurement without exponents. a. 38.8 * 105 g

401
views
Textbook Question

Use scientific notation to express each quantity with only base units (no prefix multipliers). c. 128 pm

1965
views
2
comments
Textbook Question

Use scientific notation to express each quantity with only base units (no prefix multipliers). d. 35 μm

541
views
2
comments
Textbook Question

Use scientific notation to express each quantity with only base units (no prefix multipliers). b. 225 Mm

1243
views