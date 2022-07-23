Skip to main content
Ch.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem Solving
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem SolvingProblem 59b
Chapter 1, Problem 59b

Complete the table. b. 515 km _____dm _____cm

Hi everyone here we have a question asking support from the following conversions. 425 km to how many decimal eaters and how many cm? So we know that one km Equals 10 to the 3rd m. One decimate er Equals 10 to the negative one m and one centimeter Equals 10 to the -2 m. So now we can take our 425 km and go two m. So times 10 to the third meters over one kilometer, Times one Desk meter Over 10 to the negative one m and our kilometers are going to cancel out and our meters are going to cancel out and that's gonna give us 4.25 times 10 to the sixth decima eaters And now we're going to do the same to go 2cm. So we're gonna start off with our 425 km and we still need to change two m. So times 10 to the third meters over one kilometer, times one centimeter over 10 to the negative two m are kilometers are going to cancel out and our meters are going to cancel out, giving us 4.25 times to the seventh centimeters. And those are our final answers. Thank you for watching. Bye
