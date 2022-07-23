Skip to main content
Ch.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem Solving
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem SolvingProblem 1.55c
Chapter 1, Problem 1.55c

Use the prefix multipliers to express each measurement without exponents. c. 1.5 * 109 g

Video transcript

Hi everyone today. We have the question asking us to express the following without exponents 3. times 10 to the 12th g. We need to remember what unit is 10- and that is tara. So are 3.6 times 10 to the g Is going to equal 3. tera grams. And that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.
