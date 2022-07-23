Skip to main content
Ch.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem Solving
Ch.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem Solving Problem 1.52
Problem 1.52

Convert each temperature. a. 212 °F to °C (temperature of boiling water at sea level) b. 22 °C to K (approximate room temperature) c. 0.00 K to °F (coldest temperature possible, also known as absolute zero) d. 2.735 K to °C (average temperature of the universe as measured from background black body radiation)

Hi everyone for this problem, we want to convert 37°C to Kelvin. To do this. We're going to take our temperature and Celsius an AD 273. to get our temperature and Calvin. So they tell us that our temperature and°C is 37°C. So when we add 273.15, We will get a temperature of .15 Kelvin and this is going to be our final answer. This is 37°C and Kelvin. That's the end of this problem. I hope this was helpful.
