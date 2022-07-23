Chapter 1, Problem 79b

Which numbers are exact (and therefore have an unlimited number of significant figures)? b. 12 in = 1 ft

Verified step by step guidance 1 Identify the type of numbers involved in the conversion factor. Recognize that conversion factors between units within the same measurement system (e.g., inches to feet) are defined values. View full solution Understand that defined values are considered exact numbers. Conclude that exact numbers have an unlimited number of significant figures. Therefore, the numbers in the conversion factor '12 in = 1 ft' are exact.

