Textbook Question
How many significant figures are in each number? c. 108,700 km
604
views
1
comments
How many significant figures are in each number? c. 108,700 km
Which numbers are exact (and therefore have an unlimited number of significant figures)? a. p = 3.14 b. 12 in = 1 ft c. EPA gas mileage rating of 26 miles per gallon d. 1 gross = 144
Which numbers are exact (and therefore have an unlimited number of significant figures)? a. π = 3.14 c. EPA gas mileage rating of 26 miles per gallon d. 1 gross = 144
Round each number to three significant figures. a. 79,845.82 b. 1.548937×107 c. 2.3499999995 d. 0.000045389
Calculate to the correct number of significant figures. a. 9.15 ÷ 4.970 b. 1.54 × 0.03060 × 0.69 c. 27.5 × 1.82 ÷ 100.04 d. (2.290 × 106) ÷ (6.7 × 104)