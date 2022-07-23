Skip to main content
Ch.10 - Chemical Bonding II: Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Chapter 10, Problem 39c

Determine the molecular geometry and sketch each molecule or ion using the bond conventions shown in 'Representing Molecular Geometries on Paper' in Section 10.4. c. IF2-

Hey everyone, we're asked to select the correct image that shows the lewis structure for the following compound. And give the geometry of each internal atom first. Let's go ahead and determine the number of valence electrons will have in total for our structure 1st. Looking at our iodine, we're going to multiply one times seven since we have one I dine. And we know that iodine is in our group seven A. This will get us to seven valence electrons. Looking at our bro mean we have to a bromine and we're going to multiply this by seven as well since it's also in our group seven A. This will get us to 14 valence electrons adding these two up we get a total of 21 But since we have that negative one charge will have to add one valence electron. So in total we need to draw 22 valence electrons drawing out our lewis structure. We know that iodine is going to be our central atom since it is less electro negative than roaming. We have to borrow means attached to our iodine and to complete our bro means I will have to add three lone pairs onto each bro. Mean to get to 22 valence electrons will have to add three lone pairs onto our iodine as well and this is okay because iodine can disobey our octet rule because of that negative one charge, we have to denote this by adding a negative one. So this will be our final louis structure. So we can safely eliminate C and D. Now to determine our geometry, we have our central atom A and we have two groups. We also have three lone pairs surrounding our central atom. Based on our vesper theory, this is going to be linear. So looking at our answer choices, it looks like a correctly matches our answer. So I hope that made sense and let us know if you have any questions.
