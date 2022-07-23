Skip to main content
Chapter 10, Problem 45a,b

Determine the geometry about each interior atom in each molecule and sketch the molecule. (Skeletal structure is indicated in parentheses.) a. CH3OH (H3COH) b. CH3OCH3 (H3COCH3)

Identify the central atoms in the molecule CH<sub>3</sub>OCH<sub>3</sub>. In this case, there are two central atoms: the carbon atoms in the CH<sub>3</sub> groups.
Determine the number of electron groups around each carbon atom. Each carbon is bonded to three hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom, making a total of four electron groups.
Apply the VSEPR theory to predict the molecular geometry of each carbon atom. With four electron groups, the geometry around each carbon atom is tetrahedral.
Examine the oxygen atom in the molecule. It is bonded to two carbon atoms and has two lone pairs of electrons, making a total of four electron groups.
Apply the VSEPR theory to predict the molecular geometry of the oxygen atom. With four electron groups and two lone pairs, the geometry around the oxygen atom is bent.

Molecular Geometry

Molecular geometry refers to the three-dimensional arrangement of atoms within a molecule. It is determined by the number of bonding pairs and lone pairs of electrons around the central atom, which influences the shape of the molecule. Common geometries include linear, trigonal planar, tetrahedral, and bent, each corresponding to specific arrangements of electron pairs.
VSEPR Theory

Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion (VSEPR) theory is a model used to predict the geometry of molecules based on the repulsion between electron pairs in the valence shell of atoms. According to VSEPR, electron pairs will arrange themselves to minimize repulsion, leading to specific molecular shapes. This theory is essential for determining the geometry of molecules like CH3OCH3.
Skeletal Structure

A skeletal structure is a simplified representation of a molecule that shows the connectivity between atoms without depicting all the hydrogen atoms explicitly. In skeletal formulas, carbon atoms are represented by vertices or ends of lines, while other atoms are shown as symbols. This notation helps in visualizing the molecular structure and is particularly useful for larger organic molecules.
