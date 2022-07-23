Chapter 10, Problem 46b

Determine the geometry about each interior atom in each molecule and sketch the molecule. (Skeletal structure is indicated in parentheses.) b. CH 3 CO 2 CH 3 (H 3 CCOOCH 3 One O atom attached to 2nd C atom; the other O atom is bonded to the 2nd and 3rd C atom)

