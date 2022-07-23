Chapter 10, Problem 91
Draw a molecular orbital energy diagram for ClF. (Assume that the sp orbitals are lower in energy than the p orbitals.) What is the bond order in ClF?
Most vitamins can be classified as either fat soluble, which results in their tendency to accumulate in the body (so that taking too much can be harmful), or water soluble, which results in their tendency to be quickly eliminated from the body in urine. Examine the structural formulas and space-filling models of these vitamins and determine whether each one is fat soluble (mostly nonpolar) or water soluble (mostly polar). (a) vitamin C
Most vitamins can be classified as either fat soluble, which results in their tendency to accumulate in the body (so that taking too much can be harmful), or water soluble, which results in their tendency to be quickly eliminated from the body in urine. Examine the structural formulas and space-filling models of these vitamins and determine whether each one is fat soluble (mostly nonpolar) or water soluble (mostly polar). (c) niacin (vitamin B3)
Water does not easily remove grease from dishes or hands because grease is nonpolar and water is polar. The addition of soap to water, however, allows the grease to dissolve. Study the structure of sodium stearate (a soap) and describe how it works.
Draw Lewis structures and MO diagrams for CN+ , CN, and CN- . According to the Lewis model, which species is most stable?
The compound C3H4 has two double bonds. Describe its bonding and geometry, using a valence bond approach.
Draw the structure of a molecule with the formula C4H6Cl2 that has a dipole moment of 0.