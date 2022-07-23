Chapter 10, Problem 94
The compound C3H4 has two double bonds. Describe its bonding and geometry, using a valence bond approach.
Water does not easily remove grease from dishes or hands because grease is nonpolar and water is polar. The addition of soap to water, however, allows the grease to dissolve. Study the structure of sodium stearate (a soap) and describe how it works.
Draw a molecular orbital energy diagram for ClF. (Assume that the sp orbitals are lower in energy than the p orbitals.) What is the bond order in ClF?
Draw Lewis structures and MO diagrams for CN+ , CN, and CN- . According to the Lewis model, which species is most stable?
Draw the structure of a molecule with the formula C4H6Cl2 that has a dipole moment of 0.
Draw the structures of two compounds that have the composition CH3NO2 and have all three H atoms bonded to the C. Predict which compound has the larger ONO bond angle.
How many types of hybrid orbitals do we use to describe each molecule? a. N2O5