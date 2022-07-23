Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.10 - Chemical Bonding II: Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.10 - Chemical Bonding II: Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond TheoryProblem 37
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 10, Problem 37

Which species has the smaller bond angle, H3O+ or H2O? Explain.

Verified Solution
Video duration:
4m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hi everyone here we have a question asking us between sulfur dioxide and sulfur trioxide, which compound is expected to have a smaller bond angle, So let's draw our leWIS structures of each. So for sulfur dioxide we have sulfur in the middle with one lone pair And double bonded to two oxygen's with three lone pairs. And for sulfur trioxide we have sulfur in the middle, double bonded to three oxygen's, one with 2 lone pairs, And the other two with 3 lone pairs lone pairs on the central atom, pushed the bonds away from it, making the bonds closer together and having smaller angles. Both sulfur central atoms have three electron domains. But due to the lone pair, sulfur dioxide will have the smaller bond angle, and that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

For each molecular geometry, list the number of total electron groups, the number of bonding groups, and the number of lone pairs on the central atom. (c)

1241
views
Textbook Question

Determine the electron geometry, molecular geometry, and idealized bond angles for each molecule. In which cases do you expect deviations from the idealized bond angle? a. PF3 b. SBr2 c. CHCl3 d. CS2

1624
views
1
comments
Textbook Question

Determine the electron geometry, molecular geometry, and idealized bond angles for each molecule. In which cases do you expect deviations from the idealized bond angle? a. CF4 b. NF3 c. OF2 d. H2S

1172
views
Textbook Question

Which species has the smaller bond angle, ClO4- or ClO3- ? Explain.

998
views
Textbook Question

Determine the molecular geometry and sketch each molecule or ion using the bond conventions shown in 'Representing Molecular Geometries on Paper' in Section 10.4. c. IF2-

468
views
Textbook Question

Determine the molecular geometry and sketch each molecule or ion using the bond conventions shown in 'Representing Molecular Geometries on Paper' in Section 10.4. d. IBr4-

778
views