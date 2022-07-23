Skip to main content
Ch.10 - Chemical Bonding II: Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.10 - Chemical Bonding II: Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond TheoryProblem 76c
Chapter 10, Problem 76c

Using the molecular orbital energy ordering for second-row homonuclear diatomic molecules in which the π2p orbitals lie at higher energy than the σ2p, draw MO energy diagrams and predict the bond order in a molecule or ion with each number of total valence electrons. Will the molecule or ion be diamagnetic or paramagnetic? c. 13

hey everyone in this example, we need to sketch a molecular orbital energy diagram Based on a species with seven valence electrons. We also need to determine our bond order and predict whether our species is going to be dying, magnetic or para magnetic. And we're told to use the molecular orbital energy diagram where the pie to be orbital's are at a higher energy than the sigma two P orbital's. So starting off with the fact that we have seven valence electrons for our species, we're going to use this as information to help us draw our molecular orbital diagram. So beginning with our lowest energy level, we would start by drawing in our Sigma one s bonding molecular orbital which just has one slot to fill our electrons in after our sigma one s bonding molecular orbital. We would have our sigma asterisk one s anti bonding molecular orbital, higher and energy above this orbital, we would have our sigma one p bonding molecular orbital and then above the energy of that orbital we would have our and correction our sigma one piece should be sigma two p bonding molecular orbital so higher in energy above this we would proceed to our hi two P bonding molecular orbital where we would have two slots to fill in our electrons above energy from our pi two p bonding molecular orbital. We would have our pie asterix which is our anti bonding two p molecular orbital where we still have two slots to fill in our electrons and then at the highest energy we would have our sigma asterix two p anti bonding molecular orbital where we would just have one slot again to fill in our electrons. And so for our seven valence electrons, we want to honor Hunt's rule by filling in each orbital completely first before moving on to the next slot. So we would go ahead and fill in our first two electrons here. Then we would go ahead and fill in two more in our anti bonding one molecular orbital. And this leaves us with a total of three more electrons to fill in our Diagram. So we would go ahead and fill in our next two electrons Paired up here in our Sigma two P molecular orbital. And so we have a total of six electrons where we would fill in our last electron following Hunt's rule in our next higher energy level which is our pi two p bonding molecular orbital. So now that we have our seven valence electrons filled in, we want to recall how we can calculate bond order and we would recall that it's found by taking one half and multiplying it by the difference between our bonding electrons subtracted from our anti bonding electrons. And so to find our bond order, we're going to have one half multiplied by our total number of bonding electrons which is every slot that didn't have an asterisk in our diagram. So we have two electrons. We can count here plus another two. We can count from sigma to p bonding which gives us a total of four. And then we have another electron here in our bonding pi two p molecular orbital. So this gives us a total of five bonding electrons. So we would have five electrons subtracted from our total number of anti bonding electrons which is every slot where we had an asterisk that we filled electrons in in our diagram. And that was at our sigma one s anti bonding molecular orbital where we had two electrons that we filled in. So we would have five minus two and that would give us a total of three electrons times one half. And this is going to give us a value Equal to the decimal 1.5. And so because we do have one, an unpaid electron here as well as a decimal as our bond order, we would say that therefore we have a para magnetic species and we should recall that a para magnetic species is a molecule that's going to attract a magnet due to the fact that it has an unpaid electron in its configuration. So our final answer for this example is our identification that our seven valence electron unknown species is a para magnetic molecule. So this will complete this example as our final answer. If you have any questions, please leave them down below and I will see everyone in the next practice video
