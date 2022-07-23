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Ch.11 - Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 4th Edition
Tro4th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780134112831Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.11 - Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular ForcesProblem 36b
Chapter 11, Problem 36b

Determine the kinds of intermolecular forces that are present in each element or compound. b. NCl3

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Identify the molecular structure of NCl_3. It is a trigonal pyramidal molecule with nitrogen at the center and three chlorine atoms bonded to it.
Determine the polarity of the molecule. NCl_3 is a polar molecule because the nitrogen-chlorine bonds are polar due to the difference in electronegativity between nitrogen and chlorine.
Recognize the types of intermolecular forces present in polar molecules. Polar molecules like NCl_3 exhibit dipole-dipole interactions due to the presence of permanent dipoles.
Consider the presence of London dispersion forces. All molecules, including NCl_3, have London dispersion forces, which are weak intermolecular forces arising from temporary dipoles.
Conclude that NCl_3 exhibits both dipole-dipole interactions and London dispersion forces as its intermolecular forces.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Intermolecular Forces

Intermolecular forces are the attractive forces between molecules that influence physical properties such as boiling and melting points. These forces include hydrogen bonding, dipole-dipole interactions, and London dispersion forces. Understanding these interactions is crucial for predicting the behavior of substances in different states of matter.
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Polarity

Polarity refers to the distribution of electrical charge over the atoms in a molecule. A molecule is polar if it has a significant difference in electronegativity between its atoms, leading to a dipole moment. In the case of NCl3, the nitrogen atom is less electronegative than chlorine, resulting in a polar molecule that exhibits dipole-dipole interactions.
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Molecular Geometry

Molecular geometry describes the three-dimensional arrangement of atoms within a molecule. The shape of a molecule affects its polarity and the types of intermolecular forces it can exhibit. For NCl3, the trigonal pyramidal shape influences its dipole moment and the presence of dipole-dipole interactions, as well as potential London dispersion forces due to its molecular size.
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