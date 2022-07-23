Textbook Question
A KNO3 solution containing 45 g of KNO3 per 100.0 g of water is cooled from 40 °C to 0 °C. What happens during cooling? (Use Figure 13.11.)
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A KNO3 solution containing 45 g of KNO3 per 100.0 g of water is cooled from 40 °C to 0 °C. What happens during cooling? (Use Figure 13.11.)
Scuba divers breathing air at increased pressure can suffer from oxygen toxicity—too much oxygen in their bloodstream— when the partial pressure of oxygen exceeds about 1.4 atm. What happens to the amount of oxygen in a diver's bloodstream when he or she breathes oxygen at elevated pressures? How can this be reversed?
A solution contains 25 g of NaCl per 100.0 g of water at 25 °C. Is the solution unsaturated, saturated, or supersaturated? (Use Figure 13.11.)
A solution contains 32 g of KNO3 per 100.0 g of water at 25 °C. Is the solution unsaturated, saturated, or supersaturated? (Use Figure 13.11.)