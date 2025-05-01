Freezing Point Depression and Boiling Point Elevation Formulas

The freezing point depression and boiling point elevation can be calculated using the formulas ΔTf = i * Kf * m and ΔTb = i * Kb * m, where ΔTf and ΔTb are the changes in freezing and boiling points, respectively, i is the van 't Hoff factor (which is 1 for naphthalene), Kf and Kb are the solvent's freezing and boiling point constants, and m is the molality of the solution. These formulas are essential for determining the new freezing and boiling points of the solution.