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Ch.13 - Solutions
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 4th Edition
Tro4th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780134112831Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.13 - SolutionsProblem 108
Chapter 13, Problem 108

The vapor above an aqueous solution contains 19.5 mg of water per liter of air at 25 °C. Assuming ideal behavior, what is the mole percent concentration of the solute in the solution?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Convert the mass of water vapor (19.5 mg) to moles using the molar mass of water (18.015 g/mol).
Calculate the volume of water vapor in liters, which is given as 1 liter.
Use the ideal gas law, PV = nRT, to find the number of moles of water vapor. Assume standard atmospheric pressure (1 atm) and use the gas constant R = 0.0821 L·atm/mol·K.
Determine the mole fraction of water in the vapor phase by dividing the moles of water by the total moles (moles of water plus moles of air, assuming air is mostly nitrogen and oxygen).
Calculate the mole percent concentration of the solute in the solution by subtracting the mole fraction of water from 1 and converting it to a percentage.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ideal Gas Law

The Ideal Gas Law relates the pressure, volume, temperature, and number of moles of a gas through the equation PV = nRT. This law assumes that gas particles do not interact and occupy no volume, which simplifies calculations involving gases. In this question, it helps to determine the number of moles of water vapor in the air, which is essential for calculating mole percent.
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Ideal Gas Law Formula

Mole Percent Concentration

Mole percent concentration is a way to express the concentration of a component in a mixture as a percentage of the total number of moles of all components. It is calculated using the formula: (moles of solute / total moles of solution) × 100. Understanding this concept is crucial for determining the concentration of the solute in the aqueous solution based on the moles of water vapor present.

Aqueous Solutions

An aqueous solution is a solution in which water is the solvent. The properties of aqueous solutions, including solubility and concentration, are influenced by the interactions between solute and solvent molecules. In this question, recognizing that the solute is dissolved in water allows for the correct application of concepts related to concentration and vapor pressure.
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Types of Aqueous Solutions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Water softeners often replace calcium ions in hard water with sodium ions. Since sodium compounds are soluble, the presence of sodium ions in water does not cause the white, scaly residues caused by calcium ions. However, calcium is more beneficial to human health than sodium because calcium is a necessary part of the human diet, while high levels of sodium intake are linked to increases in blood pressure. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommends that adults ingest less than 2.4 g of sodium per day. How many liters of softened water, containing a sodium concentration of 0.050% sodium by mass, would a person have to consume to exceed the FDA recommendation? (Assume a water density of 1.0 g/mL.)

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Textbook Question

The Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA) sets a limit for mercury—a toxin to the central nervous system—at 0.0020 ppm by mass. Water suppliers must periodically test their water to ensure that mercury levels do not exceed this limit. Suppose water becomes contaminated with mercury at twice the legal limit (0.0040 ppm). How much of this water would a person have to consume to ingest 50.0 mg of mercury?

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Textbook Question

Magnesium citrate, Mg3(C6H5O7)2, belongs to a class of laxatives called hyperosmotics, which cause rapid emptying of the bowel. When a concentrated solution of magnesium citrate is consumed, it passes through the intestines, drawing water and promoting diarrhea, usually within 6 hours. Calculate the osmotic pressure of a magnesium citrate laxative solution containing 28.5 g of magnesium citrate in 235 mL of solution at 37 °C (approximate body temperature). Assume complete dissociation of the ionic compound.

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Textbook Question

An isotonic solution contains 0.90% NaCl mass to volume. Calculate the percent mass to volume for isotonic solutions containing each solute at 25 °C. Assume a van't Hoff factor of 1.9 for all ionic solutes. a. KCl

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