Textbook Question
What mass of salt (NaCl) should you add to 1.00 L of water in an ice cream maker to make a solution that freezes at -10.0 °C? Assume complete dissociation of the NaCl and density of 1.00 g/mL for water.
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What mass of salt (NaCl) should you add to 1.00 L of water in an ice cream maker to make a solution that freezes at -10.0 °C? Assume complete dissociation of the NaCl and density of 1.00 g/mL for water.
Calculate the freezing point and boiling point of each aqueous solution, assuming complete dissociation of the solute. c. 5.5% NaNO3 by mass (in water)
A 1.2 m aqueous solution of an ionic compound with the formula MX2 has a boiling point of 101.4 °C. Calculate the van't Hoff factor (i) for MX2 at this concentration.