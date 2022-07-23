Freezing Point Depression

Freezing point depression is a colligative property that describes the decrease in the freezing point of a solvent when a solute is added. The extent of freezing point depression can be calculated using the formula ΔTf = i * Kf * m, where ΔTf is the change in freezing point, Kf is the freezing point depression constant of the solvent, and m is the molality of the solution. This concept is vital for determining the new freezing point of a solution containing iron(III) chloride.