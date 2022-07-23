Molarity and Density

Molarity is a measure of concentration defined as the number of moles of solute per liter of solution. In this context, knowing the density of water (1.00 g/mL) allows for the conversion between volume and mass, which is necessary for calculating how much NaCl to add. Since the problem involves a specific volume of water, understanding how to relate mass, volume, and molarity is key to solving the question.