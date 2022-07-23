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Ch.14 - Chemical Kinetics
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 4th Edition
Tro4th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780134112831Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.14 - Chemical KineticsProblem 110
Chapter 14, Problem 110

The half-life for radioactive decay (a first-order process) of plutonium- 239 is 24,000 years. How many years does it take for one mole of this radioactive material to decay until just one atom remains?

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Identify the formula for first-order decay: \( N = N_0 e^{-kt} \), where \( N \) is the remaining quantity, \( N_0 \) is the initial quantity, \( k \) is the rate constant, and \( t \) is time.
Determine the initial quantity \( N_0 \) in terms of atoms. Since we start with one mole, use Avogadro's number \( 6.022 \times 10^{23} \) atoms/mole.
Set \( N = 1 \) atom, as we want to find the time when only one atom remains.
Calculate the rate constant \( k \) using the half-life formula for first-order reactions: \( k = \frac{0.693}{\text{half-life}} \). Substitute the given half-life of 24,000 years.
Rearrange the decay formula to solve for \( t \): \( t = \frac{\ln(N_0/N)}{k} \). Substitute the values for \( N_0 \), \( N \), and \( k \) to find \( t \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Half-Life

Half-life is the time required for half of the radioactive nuclei in a sample to decay. For first-order reactions, this is a constant value that characterizes the decay rate of the substance. In the case of plutonium-239, its half-life is 24,000 years, meaning after this period, half of the original amount will remain.
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First-Order Kinetics

First-order kinetics refers to a reaction rate that is directly proportional to the concentration of one reactant. In radioactive decay, the rate at which a substance decays is proportional to the amount of the substance present. This means that as the quantity decreases, the rate of decay also decreases, leading to an exponential decay pattern.
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Exponential Decay

Exponential decay describes the process by which a quantity decreases at a rate proportional to its current value. In radioactive decay, the amount of substance remaining can be calculated using the formula N(t) = N0 * e^(-kt), where N0 is the initial quantity, k is the decay constant, and t is time. This concept is crucial for determining how long it takes for a substance to decay to a specific amount, such as one atom.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A certain substance X decomposes. Fifty percent of X remains after 100 minutes. How much X remains after 200 minutes if the reaction order with respect to X is (c) second order?

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Textbook Question

Ethyl chloride vapor decomposes by the first-order reaction: C2H5Cl → C2H4 + HCl The activation energy is 249 kJ/mol, and the frequency factor is 1.6⨉1014 s-1. What fraction of the ethyl chloride decomposes in 15 minutes at this temperature?

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