Exponential Decay

Exponential decay describes the process by which a quantity decreases at a rate proportional to its current value. In radioactive decay, the amount of substance remaining can be calculated using the formula N(t) = N0 * e^(-kt), where N0 is the initial quantity, k is the decay constant, and t is time. This concept is crucial for determining how long it takes for a substance to decay to a specific amount, such as one atom.