First-Order Reaction Kinetics

In a first-order reaction, the rate of reaction is directly proportional to the concentration of one reactant. The rate constant (k) is a crucial parameter that defines the speed of the reaction. For the hydrolysis of sucrose, the rate constant is given as 1.8 * 10^-4 s^-1, which can be used to calculate the change in concentration over time, allowing us to determine how much sucrose has reacted.