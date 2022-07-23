The kinetics of this reaction were studied as a function of temperature. (The reaction is first order in each reactant and second order overall.)

C 2 H 5 Br(aq) + OH- (aq) → C 2 H 5 OH(l) + Br- (aq)

Temperature (°C) k (L,mol •s)

25 8.81⨉10-5

35 0.000285

45 0.000854

55 0.00239

65 0.00633

a. Determine the activation energy and frequency factor for the reaction.