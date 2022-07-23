Consider this reaction at equilibrium: C(s) + H2O(g) ⇌ CO(g) + H2(g) Predict whether the reaction will shift left, shift right, or remain unchanged after each disturbance. a. C is added to the reaction mixture. b. H2O is condensed and removed from the reaction mixture. Predict whether the reaction will shift left, shift right, or remain unchanged after each disturbance. c. CO is added to the reaction mixture. d. H2 is removed from the reaction mixture.
Ch.15 - Chemical Equilibrium
Chapter 15, Problem 64b
Consider this reaction at equilibrium: 2 BrNO(g) ⇌ 2 NO(g) + Br2(g) Predict whether the reaction will shift left, shift right, or remain unchanged after each disturbance. b. BrNO is added to the reaction mixture.
Verified step by step guidance
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Identify the reaction and the change: The reaction given is 2 BrNO(g) ⇌ 2 NO(g) + Br2(g). The disturbance is the addition of BrNO to the reaction mixture.
Apply Le Chatelier's Principle: According to Le Chatelier's Principle, if a system at equilibrium is disturbed by changing the conditions, the system responds in a way that tends to counteract the change and restore a new equilibrium.
Analyze the effect of adding BrNO: Adding more BrNO increases the concentration of BrNO in the reaction mixture.
Predict the shift in equilibrium: With an increase in the concentration of BrNO, the system will try to decrease this concentration to restore equilibrium. This can be achieved by converting some of the added BrNO into NO and Br2.
Conclusion: The reaction will shift to the right, towards the production of more NO and Br2, in response to the addition of BrNO.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Le Chatelier's Principle
Le Chatelier's Principle states that if a dynamic equilibrium is disturbed by changing the conditions, the position of equilibrium shifts to counteract the change. This means that if a reactant or product is added or removed, the system will adjust to restore equilibrium, either by favoring the forward or reverse reaction.
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Equilibrium Constant (K)
The equilibrium constant (K) is a numerical value that expresses the ratio of the concentrations of products to reactants at equilibrium for a given reaction at a specific temperature. It provides insight into the extent of the reaction and helps predict the direction of the shift when the system is disturbed.
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Concentration Changes
Changes in concentration of reactants or products can significantly affect the position of equilibrium. When the concentration of a reactant, such as BrNO, is increased, the system will respond by shifting the equilibrium to the right, favoring the formation of products (NO and Br2) to reduce the disturbance.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question
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Textbook Question
Consider this reaction at equilibrium: 2 BrNO(g) ⇌ 2 NO(g) + Br2(g) Predict whether the reaction will shift left, shift right, or remain unchanged after each disturbance. a. NO is added to the reaction mixture.
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Textbook Question
Consider this reaction at equilibrium: 2 BrNO(g) ⇌ 2 NO(g) + Br2(g) Predict whether the reaction will shift left, shift right, or remain unchanged after each disturbance. c. Br2 is removed from the reaction mixture.
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