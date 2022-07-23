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Ch.16 - Acids and Bases
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 4th Edition
Tro4th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780134112831Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.16 - Acids and BasesProblem 99d
Chapter 16, Problem 99d

Determine whether each cation is acidic or pH-neutral. For those cations that are acidic, write an equation that shows how the cation acts as an acid. d. CH2NH3+

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Identify the cation: The cation in question is \( \text{CH}_2\text{NH}_3^+ \).
Determine the nature of the cation: \( \text{CH}_2\text{NH}_3^+ \) is derived from an amine, specifically methylamine (\( \text{CH}_3\text{NH}_2 \)), which is a weak base.
Recognize that cations derived from weak bases are typically acidic because they can donate a proton (\( \text{H}^+ \)) to water.
Write the chemical equation showing the cation acting as an acid: \( \text{CH}_2\text{NH}_3^+ + \text{H}_2\text{O} \rightarrow \text{CH}_2\text{NH}_2 + \text{H}_3\text{O}^+ \).
Conclude that \( \text{CH}_2\text{NH}_3^+ \) is an acidic cation because it increases the concentration of \( \text{H}_3\text{O}^+ \) in solution.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acidic Cations

Acidic cations are positively charged ions that can donate protons (H+) in solution, thereby lowering the pH. These cations typically arise from weak bases or are derived from metal ions that can hydrolyze in water. Understanding whether a cation is acidic involves analyzing its ability to interact with water and release protons.
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pH and Neutrality

pH is a measure of the hydrogen ion concentration in a solution, indicating its acidity or basicity. A pH of 7 is considered neutral, while values below 7 indicate acidity and above 7 indicate basicity. Cations that do not affect the pH significantly are termed pH-neutral, meaning they do not donate protons or alter the concentration of H+ ions in solution.
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Hydrolysis Reactions

Hydrolysis reactions involve the reaction of a cation with water, leading to the formation of an acid and hydroxide ions. For acidic cations, this process can be represented by an equilibrium equation where the cation reacts with water to produce H+ ions, thus demonstrating its acidic nature. Understanding hydrolysis is crucial for predicting the behavior of cations in aqueous solutions.
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