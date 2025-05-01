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Ch.16 - Acids and Bases
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 4th Edition
Tro4th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780134112831Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.16 - Acids and BasesProblem 33c
Chapter 16, Problem 33c

Identify each substance as an acid or a base and write a chemical equation showing how it is an acid or a base according to the Arrhenius definition. c. KOH(aq)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the substance: KOH is potassium hydroxide.
Recall the Arrhenius definition: An Arrhenius base is a substance that increases the concentration of hydroxide ions (OH⁻) in aqueous solution.
Determine if KOH fits the definition: KOH dissociates in water to produce K⁺ and OH⁻ ions.
Write the dissociation equation: KOH(aq) → K⁺(aq) + OH⁻(aq).
Conclude that KOH is an Arrhenius base because it increases the concentration of OH⁻ ions in solution.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Arrhenius Definition of Acids and Bases

The Arrhenius definition states that acids are substances that increase the concentration of hydrogen ions (H⁺) in aqueous solution, while bases increase the concentration of hydroxide ions (OH⁻). This definition is fundamental for classifying substances based on their behavior in water.
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Arrhenius Acids and Bases

Chemical Equations

Chemical equations represent the transformation of reactants into products, showing the reactants' identities and their quantities. In the context of acids and bases, these equations illustrate how an acid donates H⁺ ions or how a base provides OH⁻ ions in solution, which is essential for demonstrating their properties.
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Balancing Chemical Equations

KOH as a Base

Potassium hydroxide (KOH) is classified as a strong base according to the Arrhenius definition because it dissociates completely in water to produce K⁺ and OH⁻ ions. The chemical equation for this dissociation is KOH(aq) → K⁺(aq) + OH⁻(aq), highlighting its role in increasing hydroxide ion concentration in solution.
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Base Example
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Identify each substance as an acid or a base and write a chemical equation showing how it is an acid or a base according to the Arrhenius definition. a. HNO3(aq) b. NH4+(aq) d. HC2H3O2(aq)

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Textbook Question

In each reaction, identify the Brønsted–Lowry acid, the Brønsted–Lowry base, the conjugate acid, and the conjugate base. a. H2CO3(aq) + H2O(l) ⇌ H3O+(aq) + HCO3(aq) c. HNO3(aq) + H2O(l) → H3O+(aq) + NO3(aq)

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Textbook Question

In each reaction, identify the Brønsted–Lowry acid, the Brønsted–Lowry base, the conjugate acid, and the conjugate base. b. NH3(aq) + H2O(l) ⇌ NH4+(aq) + OH(aq)

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