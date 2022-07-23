Textbook Question
In each reaction, identify the Brønsted–Lowry acid, the Brønsted–Lowry base, the conjugate acid, and the conjugate base. b. CH3NH2(aq) + H2O(l) ⇌ CH3NH3+(aq) + OH–(aq)
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In each reaction, identify the Brønsted–Lowry acid, the Brønsted–Lowry base, the conjugate acid, and the conjugate base. b. CH3NH2(aq) + H2O(l) ⇌ CH3NH3+(aq) + OH–(aq)
In each reaction, identify the Brønsted–Lowry acid, the Brønsted–Lowry base, the conjugate acid, and the conjugate base. a. H2CO3(aq) + H2O(l) ⇌ H3O+(aq) + HCO3–(aq) c. HNO3(aq) + H2O(l) → H3O+(aq) + NO3–(aq)
In each reaction, identify the Brønsted–Lowry acid, the Brønsted–Lowry base, the conjugate acid, and the conjugate base. b. NH3(aq) + H2O(l) ⇌ NH4+(aq) + OH–(aq)
Write the formula for the conjugate base of each acid. c. HCHO2
Write the formula for the conjugate base of each acid. b. H2SO3
Write the formula for the conjugate base of each acid. a. HCl