Textbook Question
Calculate the molar solubility of MX (Ksp = 1.27⨉10-36) in each liquid or solution. b. 0.25 M MCl2
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Calculate the molar solubility of MX (Ksp = 1.27⨉10-36) in each liquid or solution. b. 0.25 M MCl2
A solution containing sodium fluoride is mixed with one containing calcium nitrate to form a solution that is 0.015 M in NaF and 0.010 M in Ca(NO3)2. Does a precipitate form in the mixed solution? If so, identify the precipitate.
Determine if each compound is more soluble in acidic solution than it is in pure water. Explain. a. Hg2Br2 b. Mg(OH)2 c. CaCO3 d. AgI
Calculate the molar solubility of calcium hydroxide in a solution buffered at each pH. a. pH = 4