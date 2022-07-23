Textbook Question
Referring to Table 17.1, pick an indicator for use in the titration of each base with a strong acid. a. CH3NH2
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Referring to Table 17.1, pick an indicator for use in the titration of each base with a strong acid. a. CH3NH2
A 0.229-g sample of an unknown monoprotic acid is titrated with 0.112 M NaOH. The resulting titration curve is shown here. Determine the molar mass and pKa of the acid.
A 20.0-mL sample of 0.115 M sulfurous acid (H2SO3) solution is titrated with 0.1014 M KOH. At what added volume of base solution does each equivalence point occur?