Henderson-Hasselbalch Equation

The Henderson-Hasselbalch equation relates the pH of a buffer solution to the concentration of its acidic and basic components. It is expressed as pH = pKa + log([A-]/[HA]), where [A-] is the concentration of the base and [HA] is the concentration of the acid. This equation is essential for calculating the required concentrations of NH3 and NH4Cl to achieve the desired pH.