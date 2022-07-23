Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.18 - Free Energy and Thermodynamics
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.18 - Free Energy and ThermodynamicsProblem 99a
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 18, Problem 99a

Indicate and explain the sign of ΔSuniv for each process. a. 2 H2( g) + O2( g) → 2 H2O (l ) at 298 K.

Verified Solution
Video duration:
2m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hello. Everyone in this video we're trying to find for the sign of our delta S. For the given reaction. So, from our starting material side we see that there's going to be three moles of gas reason being we have two moles of gas from our carbon monoxide and then we have Spread out that and then we have one mole of 02 gas here. So two plus one, that's going to be three moles of gas total on the starting material side. On a product side, we have two moles of carbon dioxide. Alright, whenever we have on the product side that there's less moles of gas than on this dark material. Said we have the sign of delta S being negative. So we have negative deltas. Alright, so we have a course a combustion reaction right over here. It's given to us. Let's go ahead and actually write that out. So, we have a combustion reaction which is actually also going to be a exo thermic reaction. And because of that, then our doctor H sign, it's going to be negative. So, we have our negative delta H and our negative delta us. And because we have both of these being negative and the reaction will only be spontaneous at low temperatures. And this is going to be my final answer for this problem. So, again, we have solved for our sign for delta S. And then this is going to be the rationale for this negative delta s. All right, Thank you all so much for watching
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

All the oxides of nitrogen have positive values of ΔGf° at 298 K, but only one common oxide of nitrogen has a positive ΔS°f. Identify that oxide of nitrogen without reference to thermodynamic data and explain.

410
views
Textbook Question

The values of ΔGf° for the hydrogen halides become less negative with increasing atomic number. The ΔGf° of HI is slightly positive. However, the trend in ΔSf° is to become more positive with increasing atomic number. Explain.

926
views
Textbook Question
Dinitrogen tetroxide decomposes to nitrogen dioxide: N2O4( g) ¡ 2 NO2( g) ΔHrxn ° = 55.3 kJ At 298 K, a reaction vessel initially contains 0.100 atm of N2O4. When equilibrium is reached, 58% of the N2O4 has decomposed to NO2. What percentage of N2O4 decomposes at 388 K? Assume that the initial pressure of N2O4 is the same (0.100 atm).
5518
views
2
comments
Textbook Question

A metal salt with the formula MCl2 crystallizes from water to form a solid with the composition MCl2 • 6 H2O. The equilibrium vapor pressure of water above this solid at 298 K is 18.3 mmHg. What is the value of ΔG for the reaction MCl2 • 6 H2O(s) ⇌ MCl2(s) + 6 H2O( g) when the pressure of water vapor is 18.3 mmHg? When the pressure of water vapor is 760 mmHg?

1503
views
Textbook Question

The solubility of AgCl(s) in water at 25 °C is 1.33⨉10-5 mol/L and its ΔH° of solution is 65.7 kJ/mol. What is its solubility at 50.0 °C?

1910
views