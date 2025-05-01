Step 2: Use the given information to calculate the equilibrium constant (K) at 298 K. The equilibrium constant is given by K = [NO2]^2 / [N2O4]. Since the reaction is in terms of pressure, we can use the partial pressures of the gases. The initial pressure of N2O4 is 0.100 atm, and 58% of it decomposes, so the equilibrium pressure of N2O4 is 0.100 atm * (1 - 0.58) = 0.042 atm. The pressure of NO2 at equilibrium is twice the amount of N2O4 that decomposed, so it is 2 * 0.100 atm * 0.58 = 0.116 atm.