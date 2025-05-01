Textbook Question
Indicate and explain the sign of ΔSuniv for each process. a. 2 H2(g) + O2(g) → 2 H2O (l) at 298 K.
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Indicate and explain the sign of ΔSuniv for each process. a. 2 H2(g) + O2(g) → 2 H2O (l) at 298 K.
All the oxides of nitrogen have positive values of ΔG°f at 298 K, but only one common oxide of nitrogen has a positive ΔS°f. Identify that oxide of nitrogen without reference to thermodynamic data and explain.
The values of ΔG°f for the hydrogen halides become less negative with increasing atomic number. The ΔG°f of HI is slightly positive. However, the trend in ΔS°f is to become more positive with increasing atomic number. Explain.