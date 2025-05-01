Textbook Question
Determine the sign of ΔSsys for each process. a. water boiling
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Determine the sign of ΔSsys for each process. a. water boiling
Nitrogen dioxide, a pollutant in the atmosphere, can combine with water to form nitric acid. One of the possible reactions is shown here. Calculate ΔG° and Kp for this reaction at 25 °C and comment on the spontaneity of the reaction. 3 NO2(g) + H2O(l)→ 2 HNO3(aq) + NO(g)
Consider the reaction: 2 NO(g) + O2(g) ⇌ 2 NO2(g) The following data show the equilibrium constant for this reaction measured at several different temperatures. Use the data to find ΔH°rxn and ΔS°rxn for the reaction.
Determine the sign of ΔSsys for each process. b. water freezing