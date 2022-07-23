Textbook Question
Use data from Appendix IIB to calculate ΔS°rxn for each of the reactions. In each case, try to rationalize the sign of ΔS°rxn. d. 2 H2S(g) + 3 O2(g) → 2 H2O(l) + 2 SO2(g)
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Use data from Appendix IIB to calculate ΔS°rxn for each of the reactions. In each case, try to rationalize the sign of ΔS°rxn. d. 2 H2S(g) + 3 O2(g) → 2 H2O(l) + 2 SO2(g)
Find ΔS° for the formation of CH2Cl2(g) from its gaseous elements in their standard states. Rationalize the sign of ΔS°.
Use data from Appendix IIB to calculate ΔS°rxn for each of the reactions. In each case, try to rationalize the sign of ΔS°rxn . b. C(s) + H2O(g) → CO(g) + H2(g)
Use data from Appendix IIB to calculate ΔS°rxn for each of the reactions. In each case, try to rationalize the sign of ΔS°rxn. d. N2O4(g) + 4 H2(g) → N2(g) + 4 H2O(g)