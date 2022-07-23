Skip to main content
Ch.18 - Free Energy and Thermodynamics
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 4th Edition
Tro4th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780134112831Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.18 - Free Energy and ThermodynamicsProblem 73a
Chapter 18, Problem 73a

Use data from Appendix IIB to calculate the equilibrium constants at 25 °C for each reaction. a. 2 CO(g) + O2(g) ⇌ 2 CO2(g)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the reaction for which you need to calculate the equilibrium constant: 2 CO(g) + O_2(g) ⇌ 2 CO_2(g).
Use the standard Gibbs free energy change (ΔG°) for the reaction to find the equilibrium constant (K) using the relation: ΔG° = -RT ln(K).
Look up the standard Gibbs free energy of formation (ΔG_f°) for each species involved in the reaction from Appendix IIB.
Calculate the ΔG° for the reaction using the formula: ΔG° = Σ(ΔG_f° of products) - Σ(ΔG_f° of reactants).
Substitute the calculated ΔG° and the given temperature (25 °C, which is 298 K) into the equation ΔG° = -RT ln(K) to solve for the equilibrium constant K.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Equilibrium Constant (K)

The equilibrium constant (K) is a numerical value that expresses the ratio of the concentrations of products to reactants at equilibrium for a given reaction at a specific temperature. It is calculated using the formula K = [products]^[coefficients] / [reactants]^[coefficients]. A large K value indicates that products are favored at equilibrium, while a small K value suggests that reactants are favored.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:14
Equilibrium Constant K

Le Chatelier's Principle

Le Chatelier's Principle states that if a dynamic equilibrium is disturbed by changing the conditions, the system will adjust itself to counteract the change and restore a new equilibrium. This principle helps predict how changes in concentration, pressure, or temperature will affect the position of equilibrium in a chemical reaction.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:32
Le Chatelier's Principle

Standard Conditions

Standard conditions refer to a set of specific conditions (usually 1 atm pressure and 25 °C) under which thermodynamic measurements are made. These conditions are important for calculating equilibrium constants, as they provide a consistent reference point, allowing for the comparison of K values across different reactions and ensuring that the data used is reliable.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:10
Standard Reduction Potentials
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Consider the reaction: CO2(g) + CCl4(g) ⇌ 2 COCl2(g) Calculate ΔG for this reaction at 25 °C under the following conditions: i. PCO2 = 0.112 atm ii. PCCl4 = 0.174 atm iii. PCOCl2 = 0.744 atm

2712
views
1
comments
Textbook Question

Consider the evaporation of methanol at 25.0 °C : CH3OH(l) → CH3OH(g) c. Explain why methanol spontaneously evaporates in open air at 25.0 °C

617
views
Textbook Question

Use data from Appendix IIB to calculate the equilibrium constants at 25 °C for each reaction. b. 2 H2S(g) ⇌ 2 H2(g) + S2(g)

551
views