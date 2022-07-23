Textbook Question
Consider the reaction: CO2(g) + CCl4(g) ⇌ 2 COCl2(g) Calculate ΔG for this reaction at 25 °C under the following conditions: i. PCO2 = 0.112 atm ii. PCCl4 = 0.174 atm iii. PCOCl2 = 0.744 atm
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Consider the reaction: CO2(g) + CCl4(g) ⇌ 2 COCl2(g) Calculate ΔG for this reaction at 25 °C under the following conditions: i. PCO2 = 0.112 atm ii. PCCl4 = 0.174 atm iii. PCOCl2 = 0.744 atm
Consider the evaporation of methanol at 25.0 °C : CH3OH(l) → CH3OH(g) c. Explain why methanol spontaneously evaporates in open air at 25.0 °C
Use data from Appendix IIB to calculate the equilibrium constants at 25 °C for each reaction. b. 2 H2S(g) ⇌ 2 H2(g) + S2(g)