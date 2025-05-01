Is the question formulating correctly? If yes, return the question without changes. If not, please fix it and return the output as a JSON of the form: {'question': 'question text'}. Here is the question: Make a sketch of the voltaic cell represented by the line notation. Write the overall balanced equation for the reaction and calculate E°cell. Mn(s) | Mn2+(aq) || ClO2-(aq) | ClO2(g) | Pt(s)