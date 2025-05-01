Determine whether or not each metal dissolves in 1 M HNO3. For those metals that do dissolve, write a balanced redox reaction showing what happens when the metal dissolves. a. Cu b. Au
Determine whether or not each metal dissolves in 1 M HCl. For those metals that do dissolve, write a balanced redox reaction showing what happens when the metal dissolves. a. Al b. Ag c. Pb
Key Concepts
Acid-Base Reactions
Redox Reactions
Metal Reactivity Series
Which metal could you use to reduce Mn2+ ions but not Mg2+ ions?
Determine whether or not each redox reaction occurs spontaneously in the forward direction.
a. Ca2+(aq) + Zn(s) → Ca(s) + Zn2+(aq)
b. 2 Ag+(aq) + Ni(s) → 2 Ag(s) + Ni2+(aq)
c. Fe(s) + Mn2+(aq) → Fe2+(aq) + Mn(s)
d. 2 Al(s) + 3 Pb2+(aq) → 2 Al3+(aq) + 3 Pb(s)
Which metal can be oxidized with an Sn2+ solution but not with an Fe2+ solution?
Determine whether or not each metal dissolves in 1 M HCl. For those metals that do dissolve, write a balanced redox reaction showing what happens when the metal dissolves. a. Cu b. Fe c. Au
Determine whether or not each metal dissolves in 1 M HIO3. For those metals that do dissolve, write a balanced redox equation for the reaction that occurs. a. Au b. Cr