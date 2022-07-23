Standard Electrode Potentials

Standard electrode potentials (E°) are measured values that indicate the tendency of a species to be reduced. Each half-reaction has a specific E° value, and the overall spontaneity of a redox reaction can be determined by calculating the cell potential (E°cell) using the formula E°cell = E°(reduction) - E°(oxidation). A positive E°cell indicates that the reaction is spontaneous in the forward direction.