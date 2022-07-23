Textbook Question
Determine whether or not each metal dissolves in 1 M HCl. For those metals that do dissolve, write a balanced redox reaction showing what happens when the metal dissolves. a. Al b. Ag c. Pb
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Determine whether or not each metal dissolves in 1 M HCl. For those metals that do dissolve, write a balanced redox reaction showing what happens when the metal dissolves. a. Al b. Ag c. Pb
Which metal could you use to reduce Mn2+ ions but not Mg2+ ions?
Which metal can be oxidized with an Sn2+ solution but not with an Fe2+ solution?
Determine whether or not each redox reaction occurs spontaneously in the forward direction.
a. Ni(s) + Zn2+(aq) → Ni2+(aq) + Zn(s)
b. Ni(s) + Pb2+(aq) → Ni2+(aq) + Pb(s)
c. Al(s) + 3 Ag+(aq) → Al3+(aq) + 3 Ag(s)
d. Pb(s) + Mn2+(aq) → Pb2+(aq) + Mn(s)
Use line notation to represent each electrochemical cell in Problem 43.