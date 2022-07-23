Nernst Equation

The Nernst equation relates the cell potential to the concentrations of the reactants and products in a redox reaction. It is expressed as E = E° - (RT/nF) ln(Q), where E° is the standard cell potential, R is the gas constant, T is the temperature in Kelvin, n is the number of moles of electrons transferred, F is Faraday's constant, and Q is the reaction quotient. This equation allows for the calculation of cell potential under non-standard conditions.