Textbook Question
An electrochemical cell is based on these two half-reactions:
Ox: Pb(s) → Pb2+(aq, 0.10 M) + 2 e–
Red: MnO4–(aq, 1.50 M) + 4 H+(aq, 2.0 M) + 3 e– → MnO2(s) + 2 H2O(l)
Calculate the cell potential at 25 °C.
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An electrochemical cell is based on these two half-reactions:
Ox: Pb(s) → Pb2+(aq, 0.10 M) + 2 e–
Red: MnO4–(aq, 1.50 M) + 4 H+(aq, 2.0 M) + 3 e– → MnO2(s) + 2 H2O(l)
Calculate the cell potential at 25 °C.
An electrochemical cell is based on these two half-reactions:
Ox: Sn(s) → Sn2+(aq, 2.00 M) + 2 e–
Red: ClO2(g, 0.100 atm) + e– → ClO2–(aq, 2.00 M)
Calculate the cell potential at 25 °C.
Calculate the equilibrium constant for the reaction between Fe2+(aq) and Zn(s) (at 25 °C).