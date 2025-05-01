A battery relies on the oxidation of magnesium and the reduction of Cu2+. The initial concentrations of Mg2+ and Cu2+ are 1.0 × 10–4 M and 1.5 M, respectively, in 1.0-liter half-cells. b. What is the voltage of the battery after delivering 5.0 A for 8.0 h?
What voltage can theoretically be achieved in a battery in which lithium metal is oxidized and fluorine gas is reduced, and why might such a battery be difficult to produce?
Key Concepts
Electrochemical Cells
Standard Electrode Potentials
Practical Challenges in Battery Production
A friend wants you to invest in a new battery she has designed that produces 24 V in a single voltaic cell. Why should you be wary of investing in such a battery?
A battery relies on the oxidation of magnesium and the reduction of Cu2+. The initial concentrations of Mg2+ and Cu2+ are 1.0 × 10–4 M and 1.5 M, respectively, in 1.0-liter half-cells. a. What is the initial voltage of the battery?
A battery relies on the oxidation of magnesium and the reduction of Cu2+. The initial concentrations of Mg2+ and Cu2+ are 1.0 × 10–4 M and 1.5 M, respectively, in 1.0-liter half-cells. c. How long can the battery deliver 5.0 A before going dead?
The cell potential of this electrochemical cell depends on the gold concentration in the cathode half-cell. Pt(s) | H2(g, 1.0 atm) | H+(aq, 1.0 M) || Au3+(aq, ? M) | Au(s) What is the concentration of Au3+ in the solution if Ecell is 1.22 V?
Determine if HNO3 can dissolve each metal sample. If it can, write a balanced chemical reaction showing how the metal dissolves in HNO3 and determine the minimum volume of 6.0 M HNO3 required to completely dissolve the sample. a. 5.90 g Au b. 2.55 g Cu c. 4.83 g Sn