A typical home uses approximately 1.0⨉103 kWh of energy per month. If the energy came from a nuclear reaction, what mass would have to be converted to energy per year to meet the energy needs of the home?
Ch.20 - Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry
Chapter 20, Problem 67
Calculate the mass defect and nuclear binding energy per nucleon of each nuclide. a. O-16 (atomic mass = 15.994915 amu) b. Ni-58 (atomic mass = 57.935346 amu) c. Xe-129 (atomic mass = 128.904780 amu)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the number of protons, neutrons, and electrons in each nuclide. For example, O-16 has 8 protons, 8 neutrons, and 8 electrons.
Calculate the total mass of the protons, neutrons, and electrons if they were free particles. Use the approximate masses: proton = 1.007276 amu, neutron = 1.008665 amu, and electron = 0.0005486 amu.
Determine the mass defect by subtracting the actual atomic mass of the nuclide from the calculated total mass of the free particles.
Convert the mass defect from atomic mass units (amu) to energy using Einstein's equation, E = mc², where c is the speed of light (approximately 3.00 x 10^8 m/s). Use the conversion factor 1 amu = 931.5 MeV.
Calculate the nuclear binding energy per nucleon by dividing the total nuclear binding energy by the number of nucleons (protons + neutrons) in the nuclide.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:8m
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Mass Defect
Mass defect refers to the difference between the mass of an atomic nucleus and the sum of the masses of its individual protons and neutrons. This discrepancy arises because some mass is converted into energy when nucleons bind together, according to Einstein's equation E=mc². The mass defect is crucial for calculating the binding energy of a nucleus.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:55
Calculating Mass Defect
Nuclear Binding Energy
Nuclear binding energy is the energy required to disassemble a nucleus into its constituent protons and neutrons. It is directly related to the mass defect; the greater the mass defect, the higher the binding energy. This energy is a measure of the stability of a nucleus, with higher binding energies indicating more stable nuclei.
Recommended video:
Binding Energy per Nucleon
Binding energy per nucleon is the total binding energy of a nucleus divided by the number of nucleons (protons and neutrons) it contains. This value provides insight into the stability of different nuclei and allows for comparisons between them. A higher binding energy per nucleon generally indicates a more stable nucleus.
Recommended video:
Related Practice
Textbook Question
669
views
2
rank
Textbook Question
Calculate the mass defect and nuclear binding energy per nucleon of each nuclide. a. Li-7 (atomic mass = 7.016003 amu)
1438
views
Textbook Question
Calculate the quantity of energy produced per mole of U-235 (atomic mass = 235.043922 amu) for the neutron-induced fission of U-235 to produce Te-137 (atomic mass = 136.9253 amu) and Zr-97 (atomic mass = 96.910950 amu) (discussed in Problem 58).
108
views
Textbook Question
If 1.0 g of matter is converted to energy, how much energy is formed?
697
views
1
rank
1
comments
Textbook Question
Calculate the quantity of energy produced per gram of U-235 (atomic mass = 235.043922 amu) for the neutron-induced fission of U-235 to form Xe-144 (atomic mass = 143.9385 amu) and Sr-90 (atomic mass = 89.907738 amu) (discussed in Problem 57).
1943
views
1
rank