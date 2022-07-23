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Ch.20 - Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 4th Edition
Tro4th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780134112831Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.20 - Radioactivity and Nuclear ChemistryProblem 36a
Chapter 20, Problem 36a

Fill in the missing particles in each nuclear equation. a. 24195Am → 23793Np + ____

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Identify the type of nuclear reaction occurring. In this case, it appears to be a decay process where an alpha particle is likely emitted.
Recall that an alpha particle is represented as \(^4_2\text{He}\) or \(^4_2\alpha\), which means it has 2 protons and 2 neutrons.
Write the nuclear equation for the decay: \(^{241}_{95}\text{Am} \rightarrow ^{237}_{93}\text{Np} + ^4_2\text{He}\).
Verify the conservation of mass number and atomic number: The sum of mass numbers on both sides should be equal (241 = 237 + 4), and the sum of atomic numbers should also be equal (95 = 93 + 2).
Conclude that the missing particle is an alpha particle, \(^4_2\text{He}\), which balances the nuclear equation.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nuclear Reactions

Nuclear reactions involve changes in an atom's nucleus and can result in the transformation of one element into another. These reactions are characterized by the conservation of mass and charge, meaning that the total number of protons and neutrons must remain constant before and after the reaction.
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Alpha and Beta Decay

Alpha and beta decay are common types of nuclear decay processes. Alpha decay involves the emission of an alpha particle (two protons and two neutrons), while beta decay involves the conversion of a neutron into a proton with the emission of a beta particle (an electron). Understanding these processes is crucial for predicting the products of nuclear reactions.
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Mass Number and Atomic Number

The mass number is the total number of protons and neutrons in an atomic nucleus, while the atomic number is the number of protons. In nuclear equations, it is essential to balance both the mass number and atomic number on each side of the equation to ensure that the reaction adheres to the conservation laws of nuclear physics.
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Related Practice
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Write a nuclear equation for the indicated decay of each nuclide. e. Pd-103 (electron capture)

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Write a partial decay series for Th-232 undergoing the sequential decays: a, b, b, a.

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Fill in the missing particles in each nuclear equation. d. 7535Br → ____ + 0+1e

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Fill in the missing particles in each nuclear equation. c. 23793Np → _____ + 42He

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Fill in the missing particles in each nuclear equation. b. _____ → 23392U + 0-1e

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Textbook Question

Fill in the missing particles in each nuclear equation.

a. ____ → 21785At + 42He

b. 24194Pu → 24195Am + ____

c. 1911Ne → 1910Ne + ____

d. 7534Se + _____ → 7533As

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