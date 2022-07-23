Textbook Question
Fill in the missing particles in each nuclear equation. a. 24195Am → 23793Np + ____
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Fill in the missing particles in each nuclear equation. a. 24195Am → 23793Np + ____
Fill in the missing particles in each nuclear equation. c. 23793Np → _____ + 42He
The first six elements of the first transition series have the following number of stable isotopes:
Element Number of Stable Isotopes
Sc 1
Ti 5
V 1
Cr 3
Mn 1
Fe 4
Explain why Sc, V, and Mn each have only one stable isotope while the other elements have several.
Determine whether or not each nuclide is likely to be stable. State your reasons. a. Ti-48 b. Cr-63 c. Sn-102 d. Y-88
Fill in the missing particles in each nuclear equation. b. _____ → 23392U + 0-1e
Determine whether or not each nuclide is likely to be stable. State your reasons. a. Mg-26 b. Ne-25 c. Co-51