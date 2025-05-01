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Ch.20 - Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 4th Edition
Tro4th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780134112831Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.20 - Radioactivity and Nuclear ChemistryProblem 90
Chapter 20, Problem 90

The nuclide 6Li reacts with 2H to form two identical particles. Identify the particles.

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Identify the reactants in the nuclear reaction: \(^6\text{Li}\) and \(^2\text{H}\).
Determine the total number of protons and neutrons in the reactants: \(^6\text{Li}\) has 3 protons and 3 neutrons, \(^2\text{H}\) has 1 proton and 1 neutron.
Calculate the total number of protons and neutrons in the reactants: 3 protons + 1 proton = 4 protons, 3 neutrons + 1 neutron = 4 neutrons.
The reaction forms two identical particles, so each particle must have half the total protons and neutrons: 2 protons and 2 neutrons per particle.
Identify the particle with 2 protons and 2 neutrons: this is \(^4\text{He}\), also known as an alpha particle.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nuclear Reactions

Nuclear reactions involve changes in the nucleus of an atom, resulting in the transformation of one element into another or the release of energy. In this case, the reaction between lithium-6 and deuterium (a hydrogen isotope) leads to the formation of new particles, illustrating how nuclear interactions can produce different nuclides.
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Isotopes

Isotopes are variants of a particular chemical element that have the same number of protons but different numbers of neutrons. In the question, lithium-6 (with 3 protons and 3 neutrons) and deuterium (with 1 proton and 1 neutron) are isotopes that participate in the reaction, highlighting the importance of understanding isotopic composition in nuclear chemistry.
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Conservation of Mass and Charge

In nuclear reactions, both mass and charge must be conserved. This principle dictates that the total mass and charge of the reactants must equal the total mass and charge of the products. Identifying the two identical particles formed from the reaction requires applying this conservation law to ensure that the resulting particles maintain the balance of mass and charge from the original nuclides.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The half-life of 238U is 4.5⨉109 yr. A sample of rock of mass 1.6 g produces 29 dis/s. Assuming all the radioactivity is due to 238U, find the percent by mass of 238U in the rock.

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Textbook Question

The nuclide 247Es can be made by bombardment of 238U in a reaction that emits five neutrons. Identify the bombarding particle.

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Textbook Question

The half-life of 232Th is 1.4⨉1010 yr. Find the number of disintegrations per hour emitted by 1.0 mol of 232Th.

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Textbook Question

Find the binding energy in an atom of 3He, which has a mass of 3.016030 amu.

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