Textbook Question
The nuclide 6Li reacts with 2H to form two identical particles. Identify the particles.
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The nuclide 6Li reacts with 2H to form two identical particles. Identify the particles.
The nuclide 247Es can be made by bombardment of 238U in a reaction that emits five neutrons. Identify the bombarding particle.
The half-life of 232Th is 1.4⨉1010 yr. Find the number of disintegrations per hour emitted by 1.0 mol of 232Th.
Find the binding energy in an atom of 3He, which has a mass of 3.016030 amu.