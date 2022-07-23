Skip to main content
Ch.2 - Atoms & Elements
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.2 - Atoms & ElementsProblem 30
Chapter 2, Problem 30

An automobile gasoline tank holds 21 kg of gasoline. When the gasoline burns, 84 kg of oxygen is consumed, and carbon dioxide and water are produced. What is the total combined mass of carbon dioxide and water that is produced?

Video transcript

Hello everyone today. We are being given the following problem and asked to solve for it, we have a medium speed belt that has a total diesel capacity of 660 kg. When 70 kg of fuel burns 243 kg of oxygen gas is consumed, the combustion produces carbon dioxide, water and some sulfur dioxide. What is the total mass of the three products formed after combustion? Well, since we don't have to essentially calculate the event of individual masses of any of the products, we don't have to perform any store economic geometric calculations. We can simply use the law of the conservation of mass in that states that the mass of our reactant is going to be equal to the mass of our products. So you have the mass of reactant is equal to the mass of our products. And so with that our mass of our reactant. So our mass of reactant, It's going to be the 70 kg of fuel plus the 243 kg of the oxygen gas, giving us a total of 313 kg. Ask a total mass. I hope this helped. And until next time.
