Chapter 2, Problem 116
Boron has only two naturally occurring isotopes. The mass of boron-10 is 10.01294 amu and the mass of boron-11 is 11.00931 amu. Calculate the relative abundances of the two isotopes.
A pure titanium cube has an edge length of 2.78 in. How many titanium atoms does it contain? Titanium has a density of 4.50 g/cm3.
A pure copper sphere has a radius of 0.935 in. How many copper atoms does it contain? [The volume of a sphere is (4>3)pr3 and the density of copper is 8.96 g/cm3.]
What is the edge length (in cm) of a titanium cube that contains 2.55 * 1024 titanium atoms? The density of titanium is 4.50 g/cm3.
Lithium has only two naturally occurring isotopes. The mass of lithium-6 is 6.01512 amu and the mass of lithium-7 is 7.01601 amu. Calculate the relative abundances of the two isotopes.
Common brass is a copper and zinc alloy containing 37.0% zinc by mass and having a density of 8.48 g/cm3. A fitting composed of common brass has a total volume of 112.5 cm3. How many atoms (copper and zinc) does the fitting contain?
A 67.2 g sample of a gold and palladium alloy contains 2.49 * 1023 atoms. What is the composition (by mass) of the alloy?