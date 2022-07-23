Chapter 2, Problem 118

Common brass is a copper and zinc alloy containing 37.0% zinc by mass and having a density of 8.48 g/cm3. A fitting composed of common brass has a total volume of 112.5 cm3. How many atoms (copper and zinc) does the fitting contain?

