Chapter 2, Problem 93
Calculate the average mass, in grams, of one platinum atom.
Video transcript
Calculate the mass, in kg, of each sample. a. 7.55 * 1026 cadmium atoms b. 8.15 * 1027 nickel atoms c. 1.22 * 1027 manganese atoms d. 5.48 * 1029 lithium atoms
How many carbon atoms are there in a diamond (pure carbon) with a mass of 52 mg?
How many helium atoms are there in a helium blimp containing 536 kg of helium?
Using scanning tunneling microscopy, scientists at IBM wrote the initials of their company with 35 individual xenon atoms (as shown below). Calculate the total mass of these letters in grams.
A 7.83 g sample of HCN contains 0.290 g of H and 4.06 g of N. Find the mass of carbon in a sample of HCN with a mass of 3.37 g.
The ratio of sulfur to oxygen by mass in SO2 is 1.0:1.0. a. Find the ratio of sulfur to oxygen by mass in SO3. b. Find the ratio of sulfur to oxygen by mass in S2O.