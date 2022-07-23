Chapter 2, Problem 94
Using scanning tunneling microscopy, scientists at IBM wrote the initials of their company with 35 individual xenon atoms (as shown below). Calculate the total mass of these letters in grams.
How many carbon atoms are there in a diamond (pure carbon) with a mass of 52 mg?
How many helium atoms are there in a helium blimp containing 536 kg of helium?
Calculate the average mass, in grams, of one platinum atom.
A 7.83 g sample of HCN contains 0.290 g of H and 4.06 g of N. Find the mass of carbon in a sample of HCN with a mass of 3.37 g.
The ratio of sulfur to oxygen by mass in SO2 is 1.0:1.0. a. Find the ratio of sulfur to oxygen by mass in SO3. b. Find the ratio of sulfur to oxygen by mass in S2O.
The ratio of oxygen to carbon by mass in carbon monoxide is 1.33:1.00. Find the formula of an oxide of carbon in which the ratio by mass of oxygen to carbon is 2.00:1.00.