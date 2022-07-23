Skip to main content
Ch.2 - Atoms & Elements
Chapter 2, Problem 94

Using scanning tunneling microscopy, scientists at IBM wrote the initials of their company with 35 individual xenon atoms (as shown below). Calculate the total mass of these letters in grams.

Hello everyone today we have the falling problem. Under the scanning tunneling microscope, IBM made the world's smallest stop motion film entitled A boy and his atom. They drew a total of 242 frames and each frame was drawn by moving carbon monoxide molecules, calculate the mass of the molecules in the frame if all of the 65 carbon monoxide molecules were used. So the first thing you wanna do is you want to write out our given are given was 65 carbon monoxide molecules Next to get rid of those molecules. We need to multiply by conversion factor that in one mole of our carbon monoxide we have 6.02 times 10 to the 23rd molecules. And this number is referred to as avocados number and can be found in a reference text. Lastly to get the mass we need to get rid of the moles. And by doing that we multiplied by the conversion factor that in one mole of our carbon monoxide we have our molar mass of carbon monoxide which is 28.01 g. And that can be found by taking the masses on the periodic table of carbon and oxygen and adding them together. In doing this are units of moles and molecules canceled out. And we are left with a mass of three point oh times 10 to the negative 21 g as our final answer. And with that we have solved the problem overall, I hope this helped. And until next time
